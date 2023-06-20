- Home
Very Hot & Dry Weather Forecast
Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The local Met Office on Tuesday forecast very hot and dry weather for city and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature recorded as 46 centigrade during the last 24 hours.
