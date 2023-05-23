UrduPoint.com

Very Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Very hot, dry weather forecast for city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted very hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

However, gusty winds with rain are predicted in Sukkur, Shaheed benazirabad, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Sanghar, Dadu and their surrounding areas.

Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 46-48 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 42-44 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 43-45 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Jacobabad Thatta Sanghar Khairpur Dadu

Recent Stories

Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynam ..

Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynamites' dominating win

10 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi appear before NAB in Al Qa ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi appear before NAB in Al Qadir Trust case

16 minutes ago
 Govt to deal with miscreants involved in May 9 vio ..

Govt to deal with miscreants involved in May 9 violence as per law: Dastgir

30 minutes ago
 vivo V27e's Rumoured 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera ..

Vivo V27e's Rumoured 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera Is Set to Amaze Pakistan's Yo ..

50 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary ni ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary night’s stay in a luxury 4* or ..

53 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.