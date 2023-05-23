Very hot, dry weather forecast for city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted very hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

However, gusty winds with rain are predicted in Sukkur, Shaheed benazirabad, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Sanghar, Dadu and their surrounding areas.

Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 46-48 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 42-44 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 43-45 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.