Very hot, dry weather forecast for city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast very hot and dry weather for most parts of the province, including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded (in °C) were: in Karachi 35-37, Hyderabad 40-42, Sukkur 40-42, Thatta 36-38, Mohenjodaro 42-44, Dadu 43-47, Mithi 41-43, and in Nawabshah 41-43.

Mainly very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.