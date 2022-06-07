- Home
Very Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2022 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The local Met office on Monday forecast very hot and dry weather in most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.
While, dust raising and gusty winds are also predicted in the afternoon.
