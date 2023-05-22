UrduPoint.com

Very Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Very hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted very hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, gusty winds are predicted in Dadu, Jacobabad and their surrounding areas.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 41-43 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 43-45 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Jacobabad Thatta Dadu

Recent Stories

PTI approaches SC against trial of civilians under ..

PTI approaches SC against trial of civilians under military's courts, deployment ..

7 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education provides elective subject mo ..

Ministry of Education provides elective subject model for 11th and 12th-grade st ..

14 minutes ago
 One-day phase of Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tour ..

One-day phase of Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament begins tomorrow

28 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses Sharjah Educa ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses Sharjah Education Academy first graduation ..

29 minutes ago
 SEDD organises workshops on Real Beneficiaries, An ..

SEDD organises workshops on Real Beneficiaries, Anti-Money Laundering procedures

29 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi wins prestigious regional award f ..

Bodour Al Qasimi wins prestigious regional award for creative, problem-solving a ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.