Very hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted very hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, gusty winds are predicted in Dadu, Jacobabad and their surrounding areas.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 41-43 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 43-45 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.