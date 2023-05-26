Very hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The local Met office on Friday predicted very hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded (in °C) were: Karachi 35-37, Hyderabad 41-43, Sukkur 43-45, Thatta 36-38, Mohenjodaro 46-48, Dadu 43-45, Mitthi 40-42, and Nawabshah 47-49.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.