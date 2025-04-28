Very Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted very hot and dry weather with gusty winds during afternoon in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, day temperatures are likely to remain between 05 and 07 degrees Centigrade above normal.
Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Protest held in Landi Kotal to show solidarity with Pakistan Army2 minutes ago
-
Very hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
National unity stressed to face challenges2 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks answer regarding travel restriction on Aleema Khan2 minutes ago
-
KMC becomes first digital local council for salary disbursement2 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora sworn in as chairman of Punjab’s Minority Advisory Council2 minutes ago
-
Lady Health Workers demand upgradation in service scale, regularization of project employees2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 13 outlaws2 minutes ago
-
40 tons of relief goods sent for Gaza2 minutes ago
-
DC orders strict monitoring for exams3 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah condemns Attack on Pakistani High Commission in London12 minutes ago
-
SALU condemns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty12 minutes ago