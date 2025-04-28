Open Menu

Very Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted very hot and dry weather with gusty winds during afternoon in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, day temperatures are likely to remain between 05 and 07 degrees Centigrade above normal.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

