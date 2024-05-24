Very hot, dry weather forecast for Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The local Met Office on Friday forecast that due to current heat wave prevailing in the region, Sukkur division might face

49 C to 50C temperature on Saturday.

Very hot and dry weather will be continued prevailing across the division for next 24 hours.

The maximum temperatures 49C was recorded during last 24 hours. The very hot and dry weather has also been forecast for the division.