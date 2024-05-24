Open Menu

Very Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sukkur Division

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Very hot, dry weather forecast for Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The local Met Office on Friday forecast that due to current heat wave prevailing in the region, Sukkur division might face

49 C to 50C temperature on Saturday.

Very hot and dry weather will be continued prevailing across the division for next 24 hours.

The maximum temperatures 49C was recorded during last 24 hours. The very hot and dry weather has also been forecast for the division.

Related Topics

Weather Heat Wave Sukkur

Recent Stories

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 ..

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024

18 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amba ..

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

59 minutes ago
 LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

3 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

4 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

17 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

17 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

18 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan