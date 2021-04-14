UrduPoint.com
Very Hot, Dry Weather Forecast In Most Parts Of Sindh

Very hot, dry weather forecast in most parts of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday predicated very hot and dry weather during the next 24 hours in most parts of the Sindh province.

Whereas, rain with dust-thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad in the evening or night.

Maximum temperature is expected on Thursday in Karachi 33 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 36 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 42 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 37 degrees Centigrade, Moen-Jo-Daro 41 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 44 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 43 degrees Centigrade and Nawabshah 39 degrees Centigrade.

