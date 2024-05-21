Very hot & dry weather forecasts for Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The local Met Office on Tuesday has forecast that due to current heat wave prevailing in the region, Sukkur division might face 47.5C to 48C centigrades temperature on Wednesday.

Very hot and dry weather will be continued prevailing across the division for next 24 hours. The maximum temperatures 46.3 centigrade was recorded during last 24 hours.

