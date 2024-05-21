Very Hot & Dry Weather Forecasts For Sukkur Division
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The local Met Office on Tuesday has forecast that due to current heat wave prevailing in the region, Sukkur division might face 47.5C to 48C centigrades temperature on Wednesday.
Very hot and dry weather will be continued prevailing across the division for next 24 hours. The maximum temperatures 46.3 centigrade was recorded during last 24 hours.
The very hot and dry weather has also been forecast for Sukkur division.
Recent Stories
The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Edu ministry to conduct interviews of EST from May 276 minutes ago
-
KP governor chairs 12th senate meeting of AUP6 minutes ago
-
Price Magistrates conducts 113 raids to check official rates of ‘Rotti’16 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt announces Summer Vacations16 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel condemns attack on journalists16 minutes ago
-
DPO visits Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, inspects construction work16 minutes ago
-
Concrete measures stressed for Dera’s development16 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower reviews preparations for anti-polio campaign26 minutes ago
-
New school timings announce to beat the heat: DC26 minutes ago
-
Chairman CMIT visits TTC Hub26 minutes ago
-
APCA HED to hold protest demonstration for pending demand36 minutes ago
-
USAID hands over eight satellite emergency stations to KP36 minutes ago