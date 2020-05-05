UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Very Hot, Dry Weather Likely In Karachi On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 10:42 PM

Very hot, dry weather likely in Karachi on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast very hot and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast very hot and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 40 to 42 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather

Recent Stories

MBZUAI announces academic year to start in January ..

30 minutes ago

Chechen President welcomes initiative to pray, fas ..

30 minutes ago

Rabdan Academy online panel discussions address fu ..

45 minutes ago

ADAFSA sets guidelines for reopening fresh food ma ..

1 hour ago

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Situation With Spread of ..

2 minutes ago

MoHAP launches mobile e-clinic to get children vac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.