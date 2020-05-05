Very hot, dry weather likely in Karachi on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast very hot and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast very hot and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 40 to 42 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province of Sindh during the next 24 hours.