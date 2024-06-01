Open Menu

Very Hot & Dry Weather To Persist Across Sukkur Division

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast very hot and dry weather in Sukkur division with a maximum temperature between 47 and 49 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature in the Sukkur and adjoining areas will remain between 47 and 49 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 47C on Monday, according to the MET officials.

The local Met office said that very hot and dry weather persisted across the Sukkur division with maximum temperature ranges between 47 and 49 degrees Celsius today.

