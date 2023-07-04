Open Menu

Very Hot, Humid Weather Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Very hot, humid weather forecast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted very hot and humid weather for most parts of the Sindh during the next 24 hours.

The Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 37-38 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 43-45 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 39-41 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 41-43 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

