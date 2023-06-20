UrduPoint.com

Very Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted very hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 34-36 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 43-45 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 43-45 degrees Centigrade, Dadu is 46-48 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 36-38 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 42-44 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

