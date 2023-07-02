Open Menu

Very Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Very hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted very hot and humid weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated rain-thunderstorm is predicted in Mirpurkhas.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 43-45 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 42-44 degrees Centigrade,Dadu 42-44 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 36-38 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 42-44 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

