Very Hot, Weather Expected In Sindh On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Very hot, weather expected in Sindh on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted very hot weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35 o 37 degrees Centigrade in Karachi during the next 24 hours.

Mainly very hot weather is likely in most upper districts of the Sindh province, and hot and humid in coastal areas. However, dust raising winds/ windstorm are expected in southern/central districts during afternoon, over the next 24 hours.

