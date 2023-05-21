Very hot weather forecast for Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted very hot and dry weather for most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, gusty winds are predicted in Dadu, Jaccobabad and their surrounding areas.

Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 47-49 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 47-49 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 43-45 degrees Centigrade, and Nawabshah45-47 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.