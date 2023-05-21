UrduPoint.com

Very Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Very hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted very hot and dry weather for most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, gusty winds are predicted in Dadu, Jaccobabad and their surrounding areas.

Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 47-49 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 47-49 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 43-45 degrees Centigrade, and Nawabshah45-47 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Sukkur Thatta Dadu Sunday

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan Prog 2022-2023

55 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed attends signing of MoU betwee ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends signing of MoU between Dubai Chambers and DIFC Fami ..

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorr ..

Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership betw ..

Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership between Sharaf Group and SMAG in f ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala continues to advance UAE&#039;s knowledge ..

Mubadala continues to advance UAE&#039;s knowledge-based economy : Mansour bin Z ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.