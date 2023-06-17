Very hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted very hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 42-44 degrees Centigrade,Dadu 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 38-40 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 42-44 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.