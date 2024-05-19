Very Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted very hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, dust gusty winds/windstorm is also predicted in most districts of the province during afternoon.
Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad police arrested three thieves, booty recovered11 seconds ago
-
2 dacoits killed in police encounter27 seconds ago
-
UAD’s role commendable in quality education: VC30 seconds ago
-
CCPO orders timely submission of challans11 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1152 injured in 1085 road accidents in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Meeting regarding progress of SEZ enterprises in Dl Khan held30 minutes ago
-
Police directed to intensify efforts for crime control, resolving pending cases30 minutes ago
-
15 drug peddlers held, huge cache of narcotics recovered31 minutes ago
-
Three wanted house burglars netted, valuables, weapon recovered31 minutes ago
-
127 power pilferers netted in South Punjab41 minutes ago
-
Bishkek situation normal; political party misrepresenting incident: Tarar41 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects three more connections over tempering41 minutes ago