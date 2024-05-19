Open Menu

Very Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Very hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted very hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, dust gusty winds/windstorm is also predicted in most districts of the province during afternoon.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

