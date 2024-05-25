Very hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted very hot weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, hot and humid in coastal areas with chances of dust raising/gust winds.

Day temperatures likely to remain 06 to 08 degrees Centigrade above the normal in upper districts during the period.

Mainly, very hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.