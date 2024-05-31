Very Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted very hot weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Moreover, hot and humid weather is forecast in coastal areas and gusty winds/windstorm are likely in upper districts during the period.
Mainly, very hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.
