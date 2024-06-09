Open Menu

Very Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Very hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted very hot weather in most upper districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, hot and humid weather is predicted in coastal areas. Mainly, very hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.

