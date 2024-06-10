Very Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted very hot weather in most upper districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, hot and humid weather is forecast in coastal areas and dust raising wind in central and southern districts during afternoon period.
Mainly, very hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.
