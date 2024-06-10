Open Menu

Very Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Very hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted very hot weather in most upper districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, hot and humid weather is forecast in coastal areas and dust raising wind in central and southern districts during afternoon period.

Mainly, very hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan tod ..

Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South A ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today

2 hours ago
 The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme ..

The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy Whit ..

Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant

3 hours ago
 vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness ..

Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..

3 hours ago
 Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conve ..

Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

20 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

21 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

1 day ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan