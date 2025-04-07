Open Menu

Very Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Very hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province.

Gusty and dust raising winds are forecast in coastal districts during afternoon.

While, day temperatures are likely to remain between 02 and 04 degrees Centigrade above normal.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

