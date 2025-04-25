Very hot weather forecast for Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Whereas, day temperatures are likely to remain between 04 and 06 degrees Centigrade above normal.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.