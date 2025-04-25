Very Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Whereas, day temperatures are likely to remain between 04 and 06 degrees Centigrade above normal.
Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sherry rejects Indian accusations linking Pakistan to Pahalgam incident5 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh5 minutes ago
-
Gujrat University hosts session on 'Soul & body and matter & light'5 minutes ago
-
Two-day Int’l Law Summer School held by IPRI15 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders call for supplementary budget to boost girls’ secondary education in KP15 minutes ago
-
Two die for eating contaminated yogurt fritters15 minutes ago
-
Schoolteacher shot dead in Afghan colony15 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation, cleanliness drive launched in GGDC No-115 minutes ago
-
KP Colleges' teachers announce boycott of academic activities, examinations25 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi briefs President Zardari on India's irresponsible conduct following Pahalgam incident25 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns Quetta landmine attack, pays tribute to martyred FC personnel25 minutes ago
-
PM for ensuring PIA privatization within proposed time frame35 minutes ago