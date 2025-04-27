Very Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, day temperatures are likely to remain between 05 and 07 degrees Centigrade above normal.
Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to not all anyone to occupy railway land: Hanif Abbasi3 minutes ago
-
IIUI secures trademark registration3 minutes ago
-
Entire nation united with armed forces, will give befitting response: Khawaja Asif3 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh3 minutes ago
-
Girl falls from swing to death3 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death by tractor-trolley3 minutes ago
-
Turkish university official visits UAF13 minutes ago
-
Beyond the Stove: Islamabad’s women home chefs redefining work from home13 minutes ago
-
Drone technology vital to boost sugarcane yield, cut costs: Experts33 minutes ago
-
Police intensify search operations to eliminate terrorist hideouts in Kohat43 minutes ago
-
Met predicts scorching heatwave to continue in multiple cities43 minutes ago
-
Massive enrollment, Tree plantation drive held43 minutes ago