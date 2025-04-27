Open Menu

Very Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Very hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, day temperatures are likely to remain between 05 and 07 degrees Centigrade above normal.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

