Very Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
While, gusty winds are forecast during afternoon.
Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
