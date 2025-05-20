Very Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, chances of gusty winds are predicted in coastal areas during afternoon.
Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
