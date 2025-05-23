Very Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, gusty winds are likely in coastal areas during the afternoon. Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
