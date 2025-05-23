Open Menu

Very Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Very hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, gusty winds are likely in coastal areas during the afternoon. Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

