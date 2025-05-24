Open Menu

Very Hot Weather Forecast For Sindh

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Very hot weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, gusty winds are likely in coastal areas during afternoon.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

