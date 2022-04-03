- Home
Very Hot Weather Forecast In Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological department on Sunday forecast very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mostly, very hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.
