Very Hot Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2022 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast mainly very hot and dry weather for most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Gusty or dust raising winds are likely in Potohar region during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, light rain occurred at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 02 mm, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Jacobabad 49 C, Sibbi and Dadu 48 C.

