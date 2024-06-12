Very hot weather likely in plain areas of country:PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast very hot weather over most plain areas of the country on Thursday.

The PMD has advised the general public to take precautionary measures in wake of intense hot weather due to increase in the day temperatures from 2-4 degree celsius above normal.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country from tomorrow.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in central/southern parts.

Partly cloudy weather with windstorm/thunderstorm-rain is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and upper Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in southern/central parts

Light rain/drizzle occurred at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad, Sibbi, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, Dera Ghazi Khan 48 C, Sargodha, Okara, Kasur, Kot Addu 47, Bannu, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Jhang, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan, Khanpur, Rohri, Mohenjo Daro and Khairpur 46C.