Open Menu

Very Hot Weather Likely In Plain Areas Of Country:PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Very hot weather likely in plain areas of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast very hot weather over most plain areas of the country on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast very hot weather over most plain areas of the country on Thursday.

The PMD has advised the general public to take precautionary measures in wake of intense hot weather due to increase in the day temperatures from 2-4 degree celsius above normal.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country from tomorrow.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in central/southern parts.

Partly cloudy weather with windstorm/thunderstorm-rain is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and upper Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in southern/central parts

Light rain/drizzle occurred at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad, Sibbi, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, Dera Ghazi Khan 48 C, Sargodha, Okara, Kasur, Kot Addu 47, Bannu, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Jhang, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan, Khanpur, Rohri, Mohenjo Daro and Khairpur 46C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura Jacobabad Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Rahimyar Khan Khairpur Khanpur Kot Addu Noorpur Thal Rohri From

Recent Stories

Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Educat ..

Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman a ..

20 minutes ago
 SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms busine ..

SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly

20 minutes ago
 MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-frie ..

MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic chal ..

20 minutes ago
 Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget ..

Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget for FY 2024-25

20 minutes ago
 Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

20 minutes ago
 Ministers visit Bhalwal, meet families of deceased ..

Ministers visit Bhalwal, meet families of deceased sanitary workers

11 minutes ago
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with Unite ..

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States

11 minutes ago
 Ex.FPCCI office bearer hails federal budget

Ex.FPCCI office bearer hails federal budget

11 minutes ago
 Economists, businessmen, people laud federal budge ..

Economists, businessmen, people laud federal budget 2024-25

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan not ignored in federal budget; says CM ..

Balochistan not ignored in federal budget; says CM Bugti

12 minutes ago
 Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eye ..

Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed

2 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi fumes over slow upgrdation work at Ga ..

Mohsin Naqvi fumes over slow upgrdation work at Gaddafi stadium

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan