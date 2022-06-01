UrduPoint.com

Very Hot Weather Likely In Plain Areas; Rain To Lash Few Parts; PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Very hot weather likely in plain areas; rain to lash few parts; PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain-thunderstorm with gusty/dust raising winds for a few places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Potohar region.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Islamabad (Airport) 14 C, Jhelum 05, Attock 04, Murree 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 10, Malam Jabba 04, Balakot 03, Kalam 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar, Bagrote 05, Astore 04, Hunza 03, Gilgit 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 03 and Garhidupatta 02 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 47 C, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad 46, Sibbi and Mohenjodaro 45 C.

