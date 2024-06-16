Very Hot Weather Likely To Persist In Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted very hot weather for most upper districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, dust raising winds or windstorm is forecast in southern or central districts during the afternoon.
Mainly, very hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.
