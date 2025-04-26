Open Menu

Very Hot Weather Predicted For Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Very hot weather predicted for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast very hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, day temperatures are likely to remain between 05 and 07 degrees Centigrade above normal.

Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

