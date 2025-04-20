Very Hot Weather With Gusty Winds Forecast For Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted very hot and dry weather with gusty winds in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
