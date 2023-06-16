UrduPoint.com

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'BIPARJOY' Starts Weakening

Published June 16, 2023 | 09:33 PM

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "BIPARJOY" over the northeast Arabian Sea after crossing the Indian Gujarat coast (near Jakhau port) has weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "BIPARJOY" over the northeast Arabian Sea after crossing the Indian Gujarat coast (near Jakhau port) has weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the SCD lies near Latitude 23.8�N and Longitude 69.4�E at a distance of 200km east-southeast of Keti Bandar, 180km southeast of Thatta and 270km east of Karachi.

The associated maximum sustained surface winds are 80-100 Km/hour. Very rough sea conditions over Northeast Arabian Sea prevail with wave heights of 10-12 feet.

The system is likely to weaken further into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) by today noon and subsequently into a Depression by today evening.

About the possible impacts under its influence, widespread rain-thunderstorm with some heavy or very heavy falls accompanied by squally winds of 80-100Km/hour likely in Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, and Umerkot districts; while heavy falls in Thatta and Mirpurkhas districts today and tomorrow.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate falls and accompanied with gusty winds of 30-50 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts today.

Squally winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures (Kutcha houses) in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot districts.

Storm surge of 2-2.5 meters (6-8 feet) expected along Keti Bandar and surrounding Sea conditions along Sindh-Makran coast likely to be rough/ very rough (with 2 meter tide).

Fishermen are advised not to venture into open sea till the system is over by June 17.

