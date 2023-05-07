WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), in collaboration with the Gandhara Resource Center Pakistan (GRCP), Guangdong Guangji Foundation, Paper Miracle, Center for Culture and Development and the Department of Archeology and Tourism Punjab here on Sunday successfully organized a grand Vesak Day event. Distinguished participants, including the ambassadors, high commissioners of Sri Lanka and Nepal, as well as Federal and provincial government officials, scholars, and philanthropists, gathered to celebrate and honor the ancient Buddhist heritage of Gandhara.

The event commenced at Taxila Museum, where the esteemed attendees were warmly welcomed by Rana Aftab, Managing Director of PTDC. Dr. Nadeem Omar Tarar, Gandhara Chair at the University of Wah, led the group to the Dharamrajika Stupa in Taxila, a site renowned for its relics of Lord Buddha, graciously deposited by King Ashoka. This standing ceremony served as a symbolic homage to the spiritual significance of the region.

Following the ceremonial proceedings, the participants proceeded to the Gandhara Art Village Taxila, facilitated by the Punjab Small Industries Development Corporation, for an enlightening seminar titled "Gandhara: The Second Home of Buddhism".

Dr. Nadeem Omar Tarar moderated the seminar, ensuring a fruitful exchange of ideas and insights.

During the seminar, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka emphasized the profound importance of the Gandhara heritage of Pakistan for Buddhists around the world. The Ambassador of Nepal echoed this sentiment, highlighting the cultural significance of Gandhara for Nepal, as the birthplace of Buddha.

Notable guest speakers shared their perspectives on the occasion. Imran Shaukat, CEO of Jobs International, reflected on the potential for cultural diplomacy through Buddhism between Thailand and Pakistan. Rana Aftab, MD of PTDC, expressed his optimism for the growth of religious tourism in Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, Zaildar Ahsan Shah - Member Advisory board Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future while offering a vote of thanks to the distinguished guests and inviting them to a delightful dinner at Zaildar House, Taxila, where further discussions and networking opportunities awaited.

The Vesak Day event served as a vibrant celebration of the rich Gandhara heritage of Pakistan. It showcased the cultural diversity, religious harmony, and immense potential for religious tourism in the country. Through collaboration and international support, Pakistan aims to preserve and promote its ancient Buddhist legacy, reinforcing its commitment to fostering global understanding and peace.