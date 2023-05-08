UrduPoint.com

Vesak Day Event Showcases Rich Gandhara Heritage Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), in collaboration with the Gandhara Resource Center Pakistan (GRCP), Guangdong Guangji Foundation, Paper Miracle, Center for Culture and Development, and the Department of Archeology and Tourism Punjab, successfully organized a grand Vesak Day event to showcase the country's rich heritage of Gandhara civilization.

Distinguished participants, including the ambassadors and high commissioners of Sri Lanka and Nepal, as well as Federal and provincial government officials, scholars, and philanthropists, gathered to celebrate and honor the ancient Buddhist heritage of Gandhara, a news release said.

The event commenced at Taxila Museum, where the esteemed attendees were warmly welcomed by Rana Aftab, Managing Director of PTDC. Dr. Nadeem Omar Tarar, Gandhara Chair at the University of Wah, led the group to the Dharamrajika Stupa in Taxila, a site renowned for its relics of Lord Buddha, graciously deposited by King Ashoka.

This standing ceremony served as a symbolic homage to the spiritual significance of the region.

Following the ceremonial proceedings, the participants proceeded to the Gandhara Art Village Taxila, facilitated by the Punjab Small Industries Development Corporation, for an enlightening seminar titled "Gandhara: The Second Home of Buddhism." Dr. Nadeem Omar Tarar moderated the seminar, ensuring a fruitful exchange of ideas and insights.

During the seminar, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka emphasized the profound importance of the Gandhara heritage of Pakistan for Buddhists around the world. The Ambassador of Nepal echoed this sentiment, highlighting the cultural significance of Gandhara for Nepal, as the birthplace of Buddha.

Notable guest speakers shared their perspectives on the occasion. Imran Shaukat, CEO of Jobs International, reflected on the potential for cultural diplomacy through Buddhism between Thailand and Pakistan. Rana Aftab, MD of PTDC, expressed his optimism for the growth of religious tourism in Pakistan. The Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs updated the audience on the ministry's efforts to promote religious tourism in the country.

Kim Hor ToH, Chief Architect of Surbana Jurong and a patron of GRCP, highlighted the significance of international support from Buddhist countries in assisting local Buddhist communities in Pakistan. Amber Tajwar, CEO of Guangdong Guangji Foundation, provided an overview of the invaluable contributions of Chinese Buddhist charities in advancing healthcare and education in Pakistan. Dr. Zafar Mirza, former SAPM, commended the Gandhara Resource Center Pakistan for raising awareness and promoting Buddhist religious tourism in Taxila. Col Dr Talat Shabbir, Director, Islamabad Strategic Studies Institute, Islamabad, highlighted the role of Gandhara cultural heritage as a strategic asset to be used in the cultural diplomacy with the Buddhist world.

Elli Takagaki, CEO of Miracles, shared her inspiring experiences as a Japanese woman working in Pakistan. The Director of Punjab Small Industries Development Corporation, briefed the audience on the pivotal role of the said department in safeguarding the carft that the local artisans of Taxila hold and the facility of Gandhara Art Village that they havev provided to support these artisans and revive the remarkable art techniques that Gandhara holds. Munawar Lal Buddhist addressed the challenges faced by the Buddhist community in Pakistan and emphasized the need for international support for Buddhist countries.

The event concluded with Ahsan Shah Zaildar offering a vote of thanks to the distinguished guests and inviting them to a delightful dinner at Zaildar House, Taxila, where further discussions and networking opportunities awaited.

The Vesak Day event served as a vibrant celebration of the rich Gandhara heritage of Pakistan. It showcased the cultural diversity, religious harmony, and immense potential for religious tourism in the country. Through collaboration and international support, Pakistan aims to preserve and promote its ancient Buddhist legacy, reinforcing its commitment to fostering global understanding and peace.

