Vessel Sealing System installed at Ayub Teaching Hospital

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) has taken another step towards enhancing medical facilities with the installation of the Ligasure Vessel Sealing System in the Urology Department.

During a recent visit to the hospital, Chairman board of Governors (BOG) Professor Dr. Abid Jameel received a request for the machine from Dr. Nasir, Head of the Urology Department.

In response, Professor Abid Jameel and Dean & CEO Professor Saqib Malik worked diligently to ensure its swift procurement.

The Rs. 3.5 million machine will significantly improve surgical procedures and patient care. The hospital administration remains committed to providing state-of-the-art medical facilities to patients from Hazara, Gilgit, and Azad Kashmir, reducing the need for them to seek treatment in other cities.