Open Menu

Vessel Sealing System Installed At Ayub Teaching Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Vessel Sealing System installed at Ayub Teaching Hospital

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) has taken another step towards enhancing medical facilities with the installation of the Ligasure Vessel Sealing System in the Urology Department.

During a recent visit to the hospital, Chairman board of Governors (BOG) Professor Dr. Abid Jameel received a request for the machine from Dr. Nasir, Head of the Urology Department.

In response, Professor Abid Jameel and Dean & CEO Professor Saqib Malik worked diligently to ensure its swift procurement.

The Rs. 3.5 million machine will significantly improve surgical procedures and patient care. The hospital administration remains committed to providing state-of-the-art medical facilities to patients from Hazara, Gilgit, and Azad Kashmir, reducing the need for them to seek treatment in other cities.

Recent Stories

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakis ..

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..

9 minutes ago
 Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fat ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020

23 minutes ago
 WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum o ..

WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

25 minutes ago
 Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment ..

Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges

29 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower ..

Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers

55 minutes ago
UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation

55 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

1 hour ago
 $640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil ..

$640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil demand growth: OPEC Secretary- ..

1 hour ago
 FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Lib ..

FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Libya boat tragedy

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre

2 hours ago
 Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches ..

Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan