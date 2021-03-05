Vet doctors urged to play role for better management of animals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Dean of faculty of Veterinary Sciences in Bahauddin Zikriya University Dr. Masood Akhtar on Friday urged upon veterinary doctors to perform their roles for animals betterment management.

He informed that animals are ill treaterd owing to lack of farmers training.

He stated that animals welfare and care are placed on back burner due to non availability of technical support and information about them on farms level.

Dr. Masood was speaking at a work held for animals welfare and proper treatment for them at faculty of Vet Sciences.

He advised doctors to visit field and discuss with farmers about their cattle heads problems and guide them accordingly.

Dean said that BZU has been organizing informative workshops and seminars in the past too.

He said that students qualified from BZU were already play their effective role in this connection.

A large number of students and faculty members attended the workshop.