Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away, Governor, Chief Minister condole

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Veteran actor Abid Ali passed away here on Thursday at the age of 67.

Abid Ali had been suffering from a liver disease for a long time, and was being treated at a private hospital.

Abid Ali had born in 1952 in Quetta, has left behind three daughters and two wives to mourn his demise.

The deceased actor worked in various tv dramas and films. Abid Ali was the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance.

He launched a successful career as an actor with the ptv drama 'Jhok Sial' in 1973.

But he was perhaps best known for his role as 'Dilawar Khan' in 'Waris', the classic 1979 PTV drama serial.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoled the sad demise of the renowned actor.

Both the leaders expressed their deep grief and sorrow over his death and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and to grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.