UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Veteran Actor Abid Ali Passes Away, Governor, Chief Minister Condole

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:22 AM

Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away, Governor, Chief Minister condole

Veteran actor Abid Ali passed away here on Thursday at the age of 67

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Veteran actor Abid Ali passed away here on Thursday at the age of 67.

Abid Ali had been suffering from a liver disease for a long time, and was being treated at a private hospital.

Abid Ali had born in 1952 in Quetta, has left behind three daughters and two wives to mourn his demise.

The deceased actor worked in various tv dramas and films. Abid Ali was the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance.

He launched a successful career as an actor with the ptv drama 'Jhok Sial' in 1973.

But he was perhaps best known for his role as 'Dilawar Khan' in 'Waris', the classic 1979 PTV drama serial.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoled the sad demise of the renowned actor.

Both the leaders expressed their deep grief and sorrow over his death and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and to grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Quetta Film And Movies Governor Abid Ali Murad Ali Shah Family TV From Best PTV Sad

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmi ..

43 seconds ago

One martyrs, eight injure in Quetta twin blast

45 seconds ago

WFP to Airlift Supplies From Panama to Establish L ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.