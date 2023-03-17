Veteran actor Abid Ali remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Veteran actor, director and producer Abid Ali was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday.

Born on March 17, 1952, in Quetta, Abid Ali worked as an actor, director, and producer in several tv and film productions.

After working at Radio Pakistan, Abid Ali launched a successful career as an actor with the ptv drama 'Jhok Sial' in 1973.

But he was perhaps best known for his role in 'Waris', the classic 1979 PTV drama serial. Abid Ali acted in over 200 films and numerous television dramas.

He launched himself as a director and producer with the 1993-hit drama 'Dasht', also the first private production for Pakistan, while the same year, for PTV, he directed the drama 'Doosra Aasman', the first drama shot abroad, followed by other projects for many channels.

Abid Ali died on September 19, 2019, after suffering from liver disease for a long time. He was 67.