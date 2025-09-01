Veteran actor Anwar Ali passes away after prolonged illness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Renowned stage and television actor Anwar Ali passed away on Monday after a long battle with multiple health complications, his family confirmed.

According to a private news channel, he was admitted to a hospital in Lahore on Sunday when his condition deteriorated.

Despite medical efforts, he could not recover and breathed his last the following day.

Over the decades, Anwar Ali became a household name in Pakistan, admired for his unmatched comic timing, witty humor, and vibrant performances.

He played a central role in shaping stage theatre and comedy on television, leaving behind a legacy of countless memorable acts that entertained generations.