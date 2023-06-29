Veteran actor Shakeel passes away at the age of 85

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Veteran tv actor Shakeel passed away here on Thursday after a protracted illness. He was 85.

Actor Yousuf Kamal, popularly known as Shakeel succumbed to the protracted illness at a private hospital where he was admitted some days ago, family sources confirmed.

Actor Shakeel became famous after his ptv serials 'Uncle Urfi', 'Angan Terha', 'Parchaiyan' and other dramas, left behind a son and a daughter to mourn his death, a private TV channel reported.

Drama actors Khaled Anam, and Bushra Ansari on their Instagram posts, expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of actor Shakeel.