Veteran Actor Shakeel Passes Away At The Age Of 85

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 09:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Veteran tv actor Shakeel passed away here on Thursday after a protracted illness. He was 85.

Actor Yousuf Kamal, popularly known as Shakeel succumbed to the protracted illness at a private hospital where he was admitted some days ago, family sources confirmed.

Actor Shakeel became famous after his ptv serials 'Uncle Urfi', 'Angan Terha', 'Parchaiyan' and other dramas, left behind a son and a daughter to mourn his death, a private TV channel reported.

Drama actors Khaled Anam, and Bushra Ansari on their Instagram posts, expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of actor Shakeel.

