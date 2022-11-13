UrduPoint.com

Veteran Actor Sohail Asghar Remembred On His Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Veteran actor Sohail Asghar remembred on his anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Veteran tv, film and theater actor Sohail Asghar was remembered on his first death anniversary on Sunday (Nov 13) to pay homage to his unforgettable services in the entertainment industry.

He was born in Lahore and after completing his education career he served as a Radio Jockey from 1978 to 1988 and gradually started to take part in local theater shows.

It was then that he developed his interest in acting. He then left his job at the radio station. After a year, he again joined radio in Lahore, the ptv news channel reported.

During that time he got noticed by Nusrat Thakur, a director at the PTV center in Lahore. He was eventually signed for the director's play named Raat, though he did not have the lead role; it was marked his first acting role on television and his talent was recognized by the big-wigs of the industry.

He then did the play Khuwahish, for which he was highly appreciated.

His other notable dramas include Laag, Piyaas, Chand Grehan, Kajal Ghar, and Khuda Ki Basti.

He made his movie debut in 2003 with the movie Murad. He played the ever-impacting role of Saima, a transgender who adopts a child named Murad.

His role in this movie backed by his stellar performance bagged him an award for outstanding performance at the first Indus drama awards.

After his strong debut on the big screen, he starred in Mahnoor in the year 2004, a movie about a dancer belonging form the adultery business.

His last movie was the victim of an Honour Killing, which is a British movie based on the titular theme of honor killings, as the name suggests.

The versatility of an actor is displayed by the kind of characters he/she plays on the screen and Asghar was surely a pioneer of acting and is considered to be an institution when it comes to acting.

Asghar died on 13 November 2021, in a hospital in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Film And Movies Business Education Died Job Lead November Sunday TV From Industry PTV

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 final: England win toss, opt to ..

T20 World Cup 2022 final: England win toss, opt to bowl first

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

5 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

14 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.