Veteran actor Talat Hussain passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The famous Pakistani drama and film actor Talat Hussain passed away Sunday morning.

As per Tazeen Hussain the daughter of Talat Hussain, the funeral prayers of the deceased actor will be held at 5:30 pm at Aisha Masjid, Khayaban e Ittehad, phase 8 and will be laid in a graveyard of phase 8.

Mrs. Talat Hussain and his family will be receiving condolences at 4:15 pm at the Dadabhoy Centre Parking Lot opposite Aisha Bawany academy.