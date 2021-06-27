Veteran actress Begum Khursheed Shahid passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Legendary Pakistani film and tv star Begum Khursheed Shahid died after a prolonged illness at the age of 95 here on Sunday.

She was born in 926 and started her acting as well as singing career at the age of nine.

Begum Khursheed Shahid received highest civil award, the Pride of Performance, in 1984.

Uncle Urfi', 'Zair, Zabar, Pesh' and 'Parchaiyan' were some of the best dramas of the deceased.

Funeral prayer of Begum Khursheed Shahid was offered here at defence housing authority (DHA) which was attended by a large number of people from showbiz industry besides her relatives.