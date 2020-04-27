Veteran APP journalist Zafar Bhatti passes away

Former senior journalist of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and a prominent unionist Zafar Rashid Bhatti passed away on Monday at the age of 70 due to coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Former senior journalist of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and a prominent unionist Zafar Rashid Bhatti passed away on Monday at the age of 70 due to coronavirus.

Zafar Bhatti, known for his diligence and professionalism, had profound association with APP, spanning over decades.

He was admired by his colleagues in journalist community and friends for his ever-smiling personality and compassion for others.

He was also president of APP employees union on multiple occasions. He will be remembered by his friends and colleagues as a vocal personality who stood up for the rights of APP employees.

Zafar Bhatti joined APP in 1984 prior to working for various news organizations including Nawa i Waqt and Pakistan Press International (PPI).

He retired as APP Central News Desk in-charge in 2010. He was also member of one of the boards for wage award for media workers.

Zafar Bhatti, as journalist, played active role in the affairs of Rawalpindi Islamabad Press Club and the twin cities journalists' union.

He did strive, as vice president of APP union, for getting approval of payment of pending pensions of retirees. In his later years, he had been an active member of Tableeghi Jamaat.

He had symptoms of coronavirus a month back and was admitted to a quarantine in Rawalpindi.

After news of his demise, condolence messages poured in from his friends, well-wishers and journalists on different social media platforms.

Secretary Information of Pakistan Muslim League(N) Marriyum Aurangzeb, former SenatorFarhat ullah Babar and others expressed their sorrow over his demise.

He was laid to rest in Rawalpindi in presence of members of his family.